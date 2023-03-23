2023 WMD: NiMet signs pact with Nigerian varsities to promote science meteorology

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several universities in Nigeria to promote the science of meteorology within the academic institutions at tertiary level.

The Director General/CEO of NiMet, Prof Mansur Bako Matazu who noted this during the 2023 World Meteorological Day (WMD) said they have placed special importance in the future generations by working with the young minds in the country.

The 2023 WMD is themed: ” The future of weather, climate and water across generations”.

The DG who was represented by the Director, Research &Training NiMet, the Prof. Effiom Oku said usually, our weather observers are largely youths who begin their careers in the field of meteorology at a very young age.

He said similarly, they have designed, developed and implemented a programme called Young Meteorological Ambassadors whose members are here today.

To support national and regional development, he said NiMet continues to render services in support of aviation, agriculture, construction, tourism, defence, water resources management, telecommunications, environment, communications, etc.

Also, the WMO Representative for North, Central and West Africa ,Dr Bernard Gomez said NiMet has signed an MoU with the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF) secretariat as one of the technical partners that will support some countries participating in the SOFF programme.

