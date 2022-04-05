2023: Women Business Network vows to stop lawmakers against gender bills

The Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), has threatened that the country is coming to a point where Nigeria women would declare “no woman, no vote.”

The association also said it is compiling the names of all National Assembly lawmakers that voted against the gender bills and vowed that such lawmakers would not be re-elected into office.

National co-ordinator of the network, Mrs Modupe Oyekunle, who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, urged women to continue the movement for women equality by seeing the ‘Occupy NASS’ project to a logical end.

The Oyekunle said, “We are coming to the point where the Nigerian women will declare that no women no vote”.

Oyekunle also stressed the need for interventions in Housing development and policy change in property rights for women, so as to ensure their freedom from cultural, religious and financial vestiges against property ownership.

At the association’s conference which held in Abuja, Mrs Oyekunle, said “it created opportunities for the women to critically consider issues of high rate of gender inequality in the areas of power, access to finance for women in business, issues of poor road network for easy distribution of goods and services, among others.

Oyekunle also said the coalition used the occasion to present a document on the property rights of women in Nigeria to expose the stakeholders to the problems and its impact on the society.

According to her; “In Nigeria, we have so many communities where women do not have rights to farm, talk more of building. These are few ways the rights of women to property are hindered.”

She stressed that “equality for the coalition is not requesting for the positions of men rather it is giving the women their place of priority in the affairs of the country and precisely in the areas of decision making.”