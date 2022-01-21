2023: Women groups endorse Gov Bello for president

A group, National Coalition for Women Support Group, has called on the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to run for president in 2023, saying “he has performed very well as governor of the confluence state.”

The leader of the group who is the national women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups, Mariam Yunusa, said Governor Bello “has done well in Kogi, especially in the areas of security, women and youth inclusiveness in governance, infrastructure and human capital development.”

According to her, the group is aware of what the state used to be in terms of security before the governor took over in 2016 and what it is now.

She noted that Governor Bello had been able to tackle insecurity in Kogi making the state to become “one of the safest in the country today.”

Mariam said if given the opportunity, Governor Bello would bring the needed peace to the country “because he has been so merciless to the criminal elements in Kogi state.”

She said the two evils confronting Nigeria as a country today were insecurity and disunity, adding that Governor Bello had demonstrated “political will, leadership quality and capacity to deal with these evils better than any other candidates.”

Responding, Governor Bello thanked the group for their support and love for the country.

He assured the group that he was not going to disappoint them, stressing that it would not exceed the month of March before he would answer the people’s call