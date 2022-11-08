2023: Women parliamentarians lament low number of female candidates, demand appointive positions

The 9th House of Representatives Committee on Women in Parliament has expressed concerns that only 381 out of 4,259 which is less than 8% nominated candidates in the upcoming general elections are women.

It also demanded that more women should be considered for strategic appointive offices in 2023.

Chairperson, Committee on Women in Parliament Hon.Taiwo Olukemi Oluga, stated this Monday in Abuja, while delivering a keynote address at the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU SDGN) programme phase II women in parliament press briefing held on the theme ”Women’s political participation and inclusion in the 2023 general elections.

Oluga lamented that women’s political participation especially in contesting elective positions is on a steady decline since 2015, stating that the figures at current Assembly might worsen if drastic steps are not taken immediately.

She also worried that no single female candidate was nominated for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kano, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara States, implying that 13.5 percent of states will not have women in elective offices in their National Assemblies.

”The average number of women who emerged as nominated after the Presidential and National Assembly Primaries of various political parties is less than 8% (381 women were nominated across all the political parties out of 4,259 nominated aspirants in the 2023 Elections), depicting that the number of women participation in politics or contesting elective offices is on a steady decline since 2015.

”For 2023 Senate Elections, out of the 1,101 candidates contesting for 109 seats, only 92 are women, whilst 1 ,009 are men and the women represent only about 8% of Senate Contestants. Amongst the nominated candidates across all political parties for the House of Representatives elections next year, 288 women are contesting House of Representative Elections out of the 3,122 aspirants for House of Representatives,” she noted.

”It is interesting to note that Kano State, Sokoto State, Taraba State, Yobe State and Zamfara State do not have a single female candidate nominated for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections next year.

”The Implication of this is that, even before next year’s elections in Nigeria, it is crystal clear that 13.5 percent of States will not have women in Elective offices in their National Assemblies,” she added.

”The question is, of the less than 8% women nominated for elective offices in 2023, how many women would emerge victorious at the General Elections? The point is that even if all these women win their elections, the figure remains very low and a cause for serious concern and action.

”Another question is, is there a taboo barring Women from vying for the highest decision making position in Nigeria that is the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? This is because, out of all the 18 political parties in Nigeria the APM (Allied Peoples Movement) fielded a female Presidential Candidate”.

According to her, this development is a huge setback in attaining 35 percent affirmative action in elective and appointive offices in Nigeria, noting that patriarchy, stigmatization, low level of education, late night meeting schedules, political violence, culture and religion remains the barriers to women’s political growth.

”The House Committee on Women in Parliament and other women groups shall not relent in efforts to improve women participation in governance and the advocates of increased women participation believe that with sustained advocacy and economic empowerment of women, Nigeria could achieve the 35percent affirmative action in the subsequent elections despite the seeming exclusion of women today,” she said.

Other Women Parliamentarians at the briefing including Chairman House Committee on Disabilities representing Okigwe federal Constituency Imo state, Hon. Princess Mariam Odinaka Onuoha, Chairperson House Committee on Transport representing Oriode federal constituency of Oyo state , Tolulope Akande Sadipe and the Chairperson House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North federal constituency Ogun state, Hon. Otunba Adewunmi Oriyomi Ononuga all canvassed for more women representation , stressing that Women and Children, being the worst hit by terrorism, insecurity and poverty, are in a better position in proffering enduring solutions to these societal scourges.