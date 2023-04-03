2023 Women’s W/Cup: Nike unveils Super Falcons jersey

With few months to the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, kit manufacturer Nike has unveiled the official home and away jersey of Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

The nine-time African champions are among the 32 countries that have qualified for the tournament.

The American kit manufacturing company on Monday afternoon released kits for some countries that will take part in the competition slated to hold in Australia and New Zealand.

Super Falcons finished in the 4th position of the 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations to qualify for the tournament.

” The Nigeria National Team Collection draws from the distinctiveness of the country’s local prints and patterns. These traditional designs are blended with current styles from the fashion scene of the capital city of Abuja. In an electric green colour scheme.

The home kits feature a bespoke pattern on the cuffs and sock ribbing inspired by traditional Nigerian artwork and textiles. The forest green away kits combine modern shapes with traditional prints; the up-close details on the graphic pattern pay homage to the team’s “Super Falcons”, the statement reads.

Apart from Nigeria, other countries that have their kits released are the United States, Australia, New Zealand, France, Canada, England, Portugal, Brazil, Korea, Holland.

