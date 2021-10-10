2023: Yahaya Bello visits Emir of Zazzau, NEF leader





As the plot thickens towards the 2023 general elections, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on Sunday visited Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and Chairman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, in Zaria.

Yahaya Bello, who is in his second term as Kogi state Governor, had stated his ambition to contest for the position of president of Nigeria under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023. ..

His convoy was met in Zaria by multitude of support people including youth and students groups who are backing his presidential ambition.

Speaking after paying royal homage at the Zazzau Emirates palace where he met with the Emir for over an hour, Governor Bello, who graduated from the Kongo campus of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, said it was a home coming for him.

He said he was at the palace to pay homage and to congratulate the Emir on his one year anniversary on the throne.



According to Yahaya, “this period marked one year on the throne of the Emir of Zazzau and we used the opportunity to congratulate him. Zaria is my home so this is like homecoming for me. We are friends and neighbours with the Emir, I couldn’t come during his inauguration as I was represented, so today I’m here to congratulate him and rub minds with him”. .

The governor later visited NEF Chairman and former vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, at his residence, where they went into a closed door meeting for over an hour.

Speaking on his visit to Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the Kogi state governor said, “My visit to Zaria today is like homecoming. They raised me, educated me, tutored me, nurtured me before unleashing me to serve in Kogi state. I’m here to pay homage. .

“We are on consultation, Nigerians are calling on me so I have to consult my father who is versed in history of our country. We rubbed minds as father and child and as a leader, a peacemaker and a unifier, who is passionate about the country.”.

Also speaking, the former vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Abdullahi described Governor Yahaya Bello as his son, noting that he was friend and classmate with the governor’s uncle for almost 70 years..

“Governor Yahaya Bello is like a son to me, his uncle is a friend and classmate of mine of almost 70 years. “I would be surprised if he is in Zaria for campaign or any other thing and he did not visit me. He is here to tell me about the mission which he has started, the mission of seeking for Nigerians’ vote to become president of Nigeria. In summary he is here on consultation,” Prof. Ango said.