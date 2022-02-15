2023: Yarima vows to end Nigeria’s insecurity

Former Zamfara state Governor Senator Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura has said qualitative education and job creation for the youth would end Nigeria’s security challenge.

The lawmaker made this known at a recent consultative meeting with leaders of Youth Wing of Nigerian Christian Association (YOWICAN) 19th northern states and Abuja, in support of his bid for the presidency in 2023.

He said: “All the security problems in the country are related to the lack of proper education for our youth. We will provide free education for every child from primary to secondary level. We will not leave behind a child without being enrolled into school.”

The former governor also said once elected president, he would ensure the youth benefited more from his administration more than anyone else.

“We will provide loans to graduates to start the business, which will help them take responsibility for themselves and others,” Bakura further said.

When asked about the right of every citizen to exercise their religion, te former governor stated that the constitution gives everyone the right to his or her religion without interference. “Some people use religion to divide people for their selfish interest.

“But we will give everyone a chance. All Christians know the opportunity we gave them when we ruled Zamfara state.”

On his part, YOWICAN national chairman, Reverend Simon Dole, said the 19th northern and Abuja leaders had prepared a massive support for him to become Nigeria’s next president-elect in 2023.

“Honorable Senator we know the role you have played in Zamfara in providing jobs to our fellow Christians without discrimination, this shows that you are a good leader.

“Many leaders have ruled Nigeria but nothing has changed yet, so we have to try a religioustry religious man like you,” said Dole.

At the end of the meeting, the group honoured the former governor with an award and reaffirmed their support for him.