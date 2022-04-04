2023: Yepwi declares for Karu/ Gitata state constituency seat 

A businessman cum politician, Hon. Zakariya Emmanuel Yepwi, has declared his intention to run for Karu/ Gitata state constituency seat at the Nasarawa House of Assembly during the 2023 general elections.

Hon Yepwi made the declaration over the weekend while consulting with key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state.

Yepwi, who is also the Akazyyde Jagaban, said the high rate of unemployment and poverty ravaging the youth of the state in general and his constituency in particular informed his decision to contest for the seat so as to address the challenges confronting the people.

According to him, he began to nurse the dream to serve his people right from when he finished his secondary education at the Government Secondary School Uke, where he got to know deeply about the plights and challenges of his people before proceeding to Bida Polytechnic in Niger State.

Yepwi said if elected he would bring hope to the youth and the elderly in his constituency, a sacrifice he vowed to achieve when he gets to the legislative chamber in 2023.

He explained that over eighty percent of the youth are idle and without specific trade with which to survive in the community, which he described as worrisome to whoever has the love for the people at heart.

Promising that he will not go there to enrich himself but work to address issues and bring development to the people, Yepwi said as an experienced young man with vast business acumen, he will be able to mend the fences with potential business men outside the state in other to bring development to the people by creating job opportunities as well as a level playing ground for all.

The aspirant therefore urged the people to think twice before going to the polls because their future is in their hands