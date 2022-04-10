2023: Yet to handover as AMAC chairman, Candido pushes for House of Reps ticket 

Outgoing Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. (Dr) Abdullahi Adamu Candido, is said to be seriously considering vying to represent the people of the AMAC/Bwari Federal constituency in the House of Representatives come 2023.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint, Sunday, signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Chief Dayo Lawal, Candido is already pushing to contest for House of Representatives seat.

The statement reads: “Following persistence clamour on the outgoing AMAC Chairman, Hon. (Dr) Abdullahi Adamu Candido, to represent the people of the AMAC/Bwari Federal constituency in FCT, he has finally bowed to the demand of the people.

“In the last few weeks, Candido has been under intensive pressure from elders, women, youths and other critical stakeholders from all the 22 wards in the constituency to make himself available to represent the people.

“The lobbyists advanced their reasons to his credible performance as the chairman of AMAC in the past six years, saying that Candido is the right person that can guarantee effective and robust legislative performance the same way he administered AMAC at the Federal House of Representatives.

“They also argued that his past role as Chairman of FCT Indigenes Youth Forum has given him the full knowledge of the problems of the people and how best to present them for proper legislation.

“With this clamour from the people, Candido has subsequently embarked on a wide range consultation of which the outcome indicated that he should once again offer himself to serve the people.

“It will be recalled that Candido had wished after his tenure of office as AMAC Chairman to quietly quit political contest and allow others to put in their best, but his people have continued beckoning on him not to quit so soon.”