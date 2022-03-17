2023: Yiaga Africa laments high cost of forms

The Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo has expressed concern over the high cost of forms sold to aspirants by political parties ahead of the 2023 polls.

Itodo, who said this at a workshop for journalist on the emerging challenges and improvements of the 2022 electoral act, added that with the primaries around the corner, the situation was going to get worse.

“I wonder what will be the case when it comes to the primaries that are due to commence in just a couple of a couple of days,”

He stressed that with the National Assembly increasing campaign spendings the participation of marginalized groups which includes women youth and persons with disability will be further impacted.

In his welcome address, KAS Resident Representative, Vladimir Kreck stated that the new act contains a number of checks and balances that were not in place before especially the legalisation of electronic transmission of results, noting that the innovation is very important in the improvement of Nigeria’s electoral process.

According to him, if it is possible to have checks between manual transmission and electronic transmission, election results will be more credible than in the past.

He explained that the workshop was organised to inform journalists better about the changes that have come to the Electoral Act.

The workshop was organized by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).