2023: Yobe monarch urges youth to shun violence

The Chairman of Yobe State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Abali Idrissa has urged Nigerians, particularly youth to shun violence, admonishing them to ignore selfish politicians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Mai of Fika warned Nigerians not to allow themselves used by unscrupulous politicians in the 2023 elections.

The monarch made the call while speaking at the 2021 Kaltungo cultural festival held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Stadium in Kaltungo local government area of Gombe state.

Idrissa stated peace remained the key to having development and a better society, noting that insecurity and crimes were enemies of any society.

“People have the right to elect any leader deemed fit, noting that they should not be coerced in any form to make any wrong choice and you are bestowed with the preserve of ensuring that only qualified persons got their votes.

“Election is coming; don’t let yourself to be used by selfish politicians. Make sure you elect leaders of your choice,” he said.

While praying for an end to insurgency in the North-east, and banditry in the North-west, the traditional urged all hands to be on the deck towards putting a stop to the challenges.

“May Allah bring an end to insurgency, banditry, and the prosperity of the country at large,” Idrissa said.

Also speaking, the Mai Kaltungo, Alhaji Sale Muhammad, said prayers were needed to complement government’s efforts at winning the war against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity and criminality in the country.

Muhammad also urged the people of Gombe state to continue to live in peace while promoting issues that would strengthen unity in the state and the country at large.

Muhammad, who is also the deputy chairman of Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, thanked the state government and all security agencies for efforts so far made to sustain peace.

On his part, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, who was represented by Commissioner for Education, Dauda Zambuk, lauded the organisers for the festival.

He emphasised that the level of civilisation witnessed by the local government was based on access to education.