2023: Yobe NECAS chair declares for Reps seat  

The Yobe state chairman of North East Commodity Association (NECAS) Nuhu Baba Hassan, Monday, officially declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives seat.

He is hoping to represent Gujba/Gulani/Damaturu/Tarmuwa federal constituency in 2023.

The declaration, which witnessed a large turnout of APC chieftains and representatives of groups, was held at Buni-Yadi, the headquarters of Gujba, his local government area.

Hassan said his declaration under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) is in the interest of democracy, good governance, and quality representation for the constituents.

He further stated that it was also intended to formally seek the support of the people for the actualisation of his aspiration.

He said: “I stand before you today to declare my intention to run for the House of Representatives seat in the Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, Tarmuwa Federal Constituency.

“My decision to throw my hat into ring for the House of Representatives was because I believe strongly that I will be useful to my constituents in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.”

He stated further that he has being into politics before now and was elected councilor in 2013 and Yobe state chairman, NECAS in 2016.

“If I’m elected as representative of this constituency by God willing, I will make sure that people enjoy the dividend of democracy by providing quality education, modern mechanization and engaging youth to have something doing.”

