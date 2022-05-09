2023: Yobe NECAS chairman, Nuhu Hassan declares for House of Reps

The Yobe state chairman, North East Commodity Association (NECAS), Nuhu Baba Hassan, on Monday , officially declared his intention to run for Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, Tarmuwa federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The event which witness large turnout of APC party chieftain, members and representatives of farmers groups was held at Buni-Yadi, headquarters of gujba local government area.

Addressing the gathering, Hassan said, his declaration is in the interest of democracy, good governance, and quality representation of the constituents.

He further revealed that it was also intended to formally seek the support of the people for the actualisation of his aspiration.

He said: “I stand before you today to declare my intention to run for the House of representatives seat in the Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, Tarmuwa federal constituency.

“My decision to throw my hat into ring for the House of representatives contest was because I believe strongly that I will be useful to my constituents in the lower chamber of the National Assembly for better representation.

“If I’m elected as representative of this constituency by God Willing,I will make sure that people have enjoy the dividend of democracy by providing quality education, mechanization, and engaging youth”.

Earlier, the Director General, Nuhu Baba Hassan Campaign Coordinator, Hon.Babayo Hassan Gulani said the people have been waiting for Hassan’s declaration .

He used the forum to charge the people to obtain their permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

