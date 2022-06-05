2023: Yoruba Muslim scholars commend northern APC govs

The Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria have commended the move by 11 All Progressives Congress (APC) governors of northern extraction for insisting that a southernershould succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in a statement jointly signed by Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke – president general, Prof. Olaiya Abideen – secretary general and AbdulGaniy Olaide Ezra, publicity secretary, Sunday, said the move was in line with the agreement of the founding fathers of the party.

“We are greatly indebted to President Muhammadu Buhari, who not only created enabling environment for the resolution of the logjam but also went ahead to endorse the resolution of the northern governors’ position in the overall interest of unity, peaceful and mutual trust and progress of our nation,” group stated.

The group also described the move as a courageous stance for equity and moral rectitude while applauding the zeal and determination of all the stakeholders to engage realistically and honestly.

The statement reads: “We salute this uncommon resolve to confront issues militating against the march towards nationhood and ultimate greatness.

“By this gesture, we are convinced that the ascendant march towards stability, progress and prosperity is not truncated by selfish or parochial interests.

“We congratulate Governor Abubakar Badaru, for his exemplary conduct. Posterity will remember him for good. All the stakeholders that intervened at one point or the other behind the scene are well appreciated and special mention must be made of the leader of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and the leadership role of Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria in this regard.

“While we look forward to emergence of the best contributor and most competent candidate from the Southwest, we wish the party a hitch-free convention as scheduled this week.”

