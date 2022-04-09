2023: Young lawyers drum support for Emefiele in varsities

The Young Lawyers for Emefiele, a political organisation made up of lawyers and like minds have begun the distribution of campaign posters and handbills to Nigerian youths on university campuses across the country to canvass support.

They however, Chief Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor to contest the 2023 presidential election because of his sterling leadership qualities and achievements.

In a press statement made available to Journalists at the inaugural campus campaign at the University of Abuja on Friday, the coordinator of the group, Rose Ene Agbo Esq. stressed that the call on Chief Godwin Emefiele to contest next year’s presidency was a divine mandate, adding that the campus to campus approach was designed

to reach all Nigerian youths.

“We have decided to target the Nigerian youth because they are leaders of tomorrow and are the greatest beneficiaries of Chief Emefiele’s sterling leadership as the CBN governor. There support is therefore necessary to enable him consolidate on the good work he has started for a better Nigeria as well as a secured future for the youths”, the statement added.

The lawyers group appealed to Nigerians of good will to support the clamour for the CBN governor to clinch the presidency guarantee a more prosperous nation.

It further took a swipe at those who opposed to Emefiele becoming the president particularly the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but urged such groups to put the interest of the nation first before any other consideration.

The group wondered why the PDP and her governors will choose to attack and malign the personality of the CBN governor, adding that the Naira has never been this stable in a long while citing the CBN forex policies and internal financial policies as the best all over the world.

“The spurious attacks by those who cannot celebrate another persons success especially by an opposition that wasted 16 years without doing anything tangible for the country is regrettable. We choose to stand with the man that has delivered and we won’t relent until he heeds our call to contest next years elections”, the statement added.

The group described as double standard the failure of the PDP in calling for the resignation of more than three of its governors that have abandoned their responsibilities in pursuit of their presidential ambitions but are quick to calling Emefiele “who has written his name in gold in the discharge of his duties.

“The opposition party in Nigeria is hypocritical and full of double standards. While they could not perform for 16 years, they want to show others how to run their affairs. The PDP should also ask Wike, Tambuwal and Okowa to resign their jobs before contesting the presidency and stop throwing childish tantrums”, the statement noted.

The young lawyers noted with satisfaction the redeeming role the CBN governor played in saving the country from the devastating economic crisis in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and wondered why naysayers are accusing the economic czar of abandoning his duties.

“The PDP, her elected governors and appointees are just angry that Emefiele did not ruin the economy as expected. They had run the economy aground for 16th years and are shocked that Governor Emefiele has not just revived the economy but has turned Nigeria into a thriving global economy in less than 5 years”, the statement added.

The group frowned at the focus the PDP has placed on the purported candidature of Mr. Emefiele, describing it as baseless fear that the All Progressives Congress may field a shining star and great achiever like Emefiele come 2023.

“The PDP is scared of imminent defeat at the polls come 2023 and are shamelessly looking for who to blame for their failure. Instead of allowing Nigerians to decide who their leaders will be, the PDP is mounting a campaign of calumny to discredit people who are likely to give them a run for their 16 years of stolen and squandered wealth”, the statement added.

The lawyers equally challenged the opposition party to show them any evidence that Emiefele has declared his intention to contest, insisting that it is uncharitable to distract somebody who is doing everything in his power to save the nation’s economy with spurious lies and allegations.

“It is appalling that the PDP will resort to mudslinging in their desperate attempt to tarnish the image of somebody who has not indicated his intention to contest any election. Contrary to their speculations, it is indeed Nigerians who are insisting the financial czar must contest and even threaten him with lawsuits if he fails to oblige them. Comments from the camp of the opposition are just a hoax with no evidence to back up”, the statement added.

Nigerians, the lawyers noted will never allow the doomsday when PDP will take back power. The carnage, corruption and embezzlement that Nigeria suffered under PDP can’t be allowed to repeat itself. The PDP should remove the log in their eyes before attempting to remove the speck in the eyes of the APC and her possible candidates