2023: ‘You’re dumb if you vote for party that failed you’

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has cautioned Nigerians against voting for candidates of political parties that have failed them.

Ado-Ibrahim gave the caution while speaking at a programme of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Chapter, tagged: ‘The Exposure: Deconstructing the Aspirant – Malik Ado-Ibrahim.

The Kogi-born business man turned politician maintained that it would be dumb of Nigerians to vote for political parties that have failed them in 2023 general elections.

“If you vote for a party that has failed you in the next election, you are dumb. There are no schools, no healthcare, no security and you still go back to the same source, you don’t deserve to call yourselves Nigerians.

“What we need now is somebody who is visionary not a party, not a symbol. I didn’t come here carrying an umbrella or a broom. I am a proud Nigerian. Nigeria is my problem, it is your problem.

“Don’t keep going after the party structure, look into the hearts and minds of the people who want to lead you. Do they represent you? Your president is a reflection of your country and I challenge every one of you to deny that fact.”

Reacting to a poser on whether he would have the courage to face the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, who is also in the presidential race, he said the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria allows for anybody, male, female, Christian, Muslim to run for the position of the president.

“My father is the King, not a king to some, he visits the church, he visits the mosque, Yahaya Bello is his subject, and my father is a friend to all. I am not my father; I came into this race because I believe I have something to offer.”

On why he opted for the YPP Ado-Ibrahim said, “YPP may be a small party but I am not asking people to vote for YPP, they are asking you to vote for the person they brought into their platform for Nigeria to choose. Judge me by what you think I can do

“I really wish Nigerians can look at the heart, the souls and minds before choosing the next leader of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and look at what he is willing to do, how much energy he is bringing, we don:t want failed leaders we don’t want people who we are seeing depart every five minutes .

“I want you to find a president that will roll off his sleeves and fight for you, fight for governance. We have lost so much because we have taken mediocrity as our part.”