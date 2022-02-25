2023: Youth resolute on Yahaya Bello’s presidency 

A group, Inter-Tribal Association of Nigeria has called on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state to as a matter of urgency declare his intention to contest for the Presidency of Nigeria regardless of any political zoning arrangement.

The socio-political youth movement while announcing their readiness to mobilise massive support for the youngest serving governor said he represents the hope and aspirations of Nigerian youths.

According to Jabir Maiturare, spokeman of the group, projecting Governor Bello for the presidency remains the collective interest of all youths in this country.

In a statement, the group stated that Nigerian youths can no longer fold their arms and watch as old politicians push the young ones aside and continue to run the country aground.

It noted that going into the 2023 presidential election, one major factor to determine the next president of the country, aside from track record, is age and strength of the candidate.

The movement therefore commended the recent statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in which the former leader was quoted as saying that the older generation should uphold the younger generation with the required information and experience to change the country.

To that extent, the group said the statement is not only apt at this critical moment, but the only thing that matters for the country to move forward and make meaningful progress.

“Nigeria needs a young energetic and determined young leader like Yahaya Bello to savage the fragile security of the country from further deterioration.

“Governor Bello still remains the only candidate that has earned the confidence and trust of Nigerians especially the younger generation.

“Therefore, the best gift President Muhammadu Buhari can give to Nigerians is to back up and give his support for the current governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to take over from him by May 29, 2023.

“Supporting Bello to be the the next president after him would be a greatest legacy of Mr President for Nigerian youths who are eagerly awaiting one of their own to head the affairs of this great country.”

While taking a swipe at the APC zoning formula, the group said, “Without overstating the obvious, it is a known fact that the North-central has played a major stabilising role

in the country. This zone without mincing words had never had the opportunity to be democratically elected.

“It is a known fact too that this zone in recent times have shown to have men with the capacity and competence to lead the country to the promised land.”

It is no longer news that there is a plan to zone the presidency to the south while the North-central produces the national chairman of the party.