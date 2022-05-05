2023: Youth sensitise Enugu residents on voter registration

A pressure group, Enugu Youth Organisation, Wednesday, embarked on a sensitisation campaign for the residents of Enugu state.

The group wants the youths to get involved in the election process to ensure that credible people are elected in 2023 general elections.

The youth group matched major streets from Okpara Square through Independence layout to ESBS; through IMT to Nkponkiti to Presidential road, through Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to Holy Ghost, through Chris Chemist to Okpara Avenue to ShopRite, through Ogui Junction to Otigba Junction through New Haven Junction to Enugu State Government House.

They carried banners and shared flyers to people with inscriptions “your PVC is your power. Get involved in the election process. Get your PVC now!!!” among others.

Addressing journalists during the sensitisation rally, the President of the organisation, Mr Godwin Eya, said they chose to embark on the sensitisation exercise that would be taken to all the communities in Enugu State because of the low participation in the ongoing INEC Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

Enugu state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Emeka Ononammadu, had recently while addressing stakeholders revealed that only 31,000 residents registered for their voter’s card in nine months in the state, describing it as the least in the country.

Eya, however, said “there is no other way to get the situation in the country changed without the youths fully involved in the electoral process,” which he said “starts with the voter registration and collection”.

“The South East which Enugu state is part of is the least registered in the ongoing INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. So based on that we have taken up the task to sensitize our people on the need to be involved in the electoral process. And first step is voter registration and getting your voter’s card which empowers you to vote and be voted for. Without this we cannot save our future.

“So we are calling on Enugu youth to go and register for their Permanent Voter’s Card on the ongoing INEC CVR exercise so that we can make a change. You can’t manipulate result during elections again. We can’t make a change through the social media postings without being involved fully in the election processes.”

Eya further explained that it was ridiculous for someone to complain against a process that he or she didn’t participate.

“You see after every election they (youths) will be complaining that they are shortchanged, that votes doesn’t count, that the election was rigged.

“Vote counts these days. INEC of today has made it that there will be electronic transmission of results from the polling units to the ward, to the local government, to the state and to the national. So people should seize the opportunity to fully get involved in electoral process.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

