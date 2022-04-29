2023: Youths endorse Ibrahim Zakari for Katsina guber

The Katsina Youth Coalition For Equity and Good Governance have endorsed the candidature of Hon. Ibrahim Zakari as the next candidate that can bring about the desired change in the state.

The youths said in Abuja that the candidature of IIbrahim Zakari is a sure bet to victory for any political party that is ready to give him the ticket.

Led by their Convener, Adamu Kabir Mutazu, the group said it does not matter if it’s the All Progressive Congress APC, New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP, Peoples Democratic Party PDP but because he is a Movement and an idea whose time have come, he must surely succeed

Mutazu said that is why the clarion call is extended to him to come and Serve as Executive Governor come 2023.

He said Katsina youths and women are fully behind his candidature



‘A lot has been said and canvassed by various stakeholders regarding who becomes the next Executive Governor of Katsina state and who becomes the Standard Flag bearer of various political parties . Consequently, a reasonable number of persons have indicated interest in the plum position.

“This is indeed a welcome development. It indicates that Katsina state and it’s people are well-positioned to ensure democracy and development is brought about with the array of credible aspirants that have shown interest so far. However, we wish to emphasize that the People of Katsina State should get it right with regard to who becomes the next Executive Governor in the 2023 General Elections.

“We have examined and analyzed the various dynamics in the polity and conclude that what the good people of Katsina needs in 2023 is a governor who has broad appeal across the state, young, credible, influential, sacrificial and is popular amongst the various stakeholders, Youths and Women in the state.

“Katsina state also need an Executive Governor with a towering credential that has stood the test of time in terms of commitment to the growth and development of her people in all spheres of life and one who has also contributed immensely to the sustenance of our nascent democracy.

“In our opinion, this candidate is Hon. Ibrahim Zakari The Hon. Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Katsina state on International Relations a thoroughbred technocrat and philanthropist who understands what leadership and service to the people entail.

The candidature of Hon. Ibrahim Zakari is a sure bet to victory for any Political party giving him the ticket, it does not matter if it’s the All Progressive Congress APC, New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP, Peoples Democratic Party PDP etc, because he is a Movement and an idea who’s time have come, that’s why we join the clarion call on him to come and serve the people of Katsina state as Executive Governor come 2023. We dare say that amongst the array of Governorship aspirants in Katsina state, none can boast of the pedigree and track record of Hon. Ibrahim Zakari

“He is at home with the people of Katsina and contributed immensely to growth and development of Katsina state in past eight years.

“The Katsina Youth Coalition For Equity and Good Governance sees in Hon. Zakari that candidate that can match any candidate of any political party with a blink. He is at home with all from the three Senatorial districts of the state.

“Youths, Women and children have felt his insightful leadership strides, a constituency he holds dearly to his heart, as evident in the wide support from women, civil society and youth-based organizations across the state

“Hon. Ibrahim Zakari has lived a life of service to our dear state Katsina, as Honorary Special Adviser on international Relations and Investments to the Executive Government of Katsina state he did not collect a Kobo as salary, travel allowance, car, house or anything for that matter from the state but he attracted most development to the state in the health sector, Agriculture, Education, Industry, community, women and youth development etc. His progressive leadership style is second to none. It further emphasizes that Katsina state needs such leaders to pilot her affairs at this critical point.

“Also, for the sake of equity, justice, fair play and unity it is also right for the next Executive Governor of Katsina State to come from the Katsina North Senatorial Zone which have never had the opportunity to produce the executive Governor of Katsina State since 1999, but the Katsina Central and Katsina South Senatorial districts have all had the opurtunity to produce the executive Governor of Katsina state for the past twenty three years.

The Katsina Youth Coalition For Equity and Good Governance is elated with Hon Ibrahim Zakari as the next Executive Governor of Katsina state . We use this medium to call on him to run for the position of executive Governor of Katsina State with all seriousness and we endorse him in full to run under any political platform and we will support and mobilize voters to vote for him in full regards.

“We wish to state in unequivocal terms that Hon Ibrahim Zakari is the Governor that would guarantee social justice for women youth and children in Katsina and other ordinary citizens of the state that are yearning for dividends of democracy.

“We wish to call on the leadership and stakeholders in Katsina state to recognize Hon Zakari as a preferred candidate of the people.

“Therefore, we call on the good people of Katsina to support the Clarion call on Hon Zakari and endorse him as the next Executive Governor of Katsina state sustainable growth and development,” he said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

