2023: YPP gets guber candidate in Benue







Former Managing Director of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM Bank), Roberts Orya, has emerged as the Benue gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).



Following his election, Orya promised to make education both at primary and secondary levels free in Benue state.



Orya emerged as the consensus governorship candidate of the party at the primary election, which ended Saturday night at Benue Hotels in Makurdi, the state capital.



In his acceptance speech, Orya promised to make education free in Benue and pledged to employ qualified teachers that will provide quality science and technological education to the children for better Benue.

He noted that globally, science and technology is being employed as a tool for development.



He said he has a two point agenda and when elected governor in 2023, he will use it to address the problems of Benue state.



Orya stated further that though he was contesting governorship in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he had to leave because of injustice and skewed zoning arrangement.

He condemned zoning of positions in the state which he said have denied the state of quality leadership, adding that he will abolish it when he becomes governor.



“I am coming to address the problems of Benue state with a two-point agenda, which is economy and security. I tell you that, if you solve the problem of economy, automatically the problem of security would be solved.



“Right now as it is, your state, Benue, has so much debt, salaries have remained unpaid and pensioners are suffering.



“Benue needs someone that has deep knowledge of the economy, one who has the desire to develop the state, one who has the capability and experience.



“I have experience in banking and economic sector and have come to save the state.”

