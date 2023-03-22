2023: Zamfara imposes statewide curfew

Zamfara state government has imposed a statewide curfew from 8pm to 6 am to restore peace and orderliness following the aftermath of the Saturday, March 18, 2023 governorship election.

This was disclosed in a statement by the commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “The government of Zamfara state has noticed with dismay, the wanton destruction and vandalisation of government and public property and assets where several innocent citizens are being inflicted with various degrees of injuries in the name of celebration of yesterday’s declaration of governorship election results.

“Reports available to the government indicate that lives were lost, houses and personal effects destroyed and shops were burgled.

“To guard against these acts, government finds it imperative to impose statewide curfew from 8 pm to 6am until peace is restored.

“Security agencies are therefore directed to ensure compliance.”

