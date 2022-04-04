2023 Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency: The Esther Abba I know

The name Esther Abba rings a bell in the ears of the people of Southern Kaduna and especially, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state and by extension, Nigeria. She started as a humble politician and because of her passion to ensure politics brings its full meaning to bear, having seen her potential of ensuring politics is played in an ideal situation, she was chosen as the state women leader of PDP. She exhibited sterling leadership qualities throughout her tenure. Her leadership qualities earned her the election to the Kaduna State House of Assembly in 2007 as a member representing Zangon Kataf constituency. A grassroots politician, Honourable Esther Abba while in the State House of Assembly felt it was an opportunity to truly lead her people which she did wholeheartedly. Her constituents and even beyond enjoyed her because her doors were widely opened to all and sundry to air their feelings for better understanding and on issues they were confronted with. This, really, made her to date, highly respected and have a great number of followers who believe in her high sense of maturity in dealing with issues.

The humility exhibited by Esther Abba drew many people to her that since then till date, she is seen as a rallying point where most politicians from her area and the state in general consult her on issues that affect them, their political ambitions and the general welfare of the people.

Many said among the aspirants that have shown interest in Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency in the 2023 general elections, Esther Abba stands out as the only aspirant that has what it takes to lead the constituency with high sense of responsibility and give the people the real dividends of democracy they are denied of for some years. The presence of Esther Abba at the State House of Assembly where she represented Zangon Kataf had her doors widely opened to her constituents and others. This, indeed, is the quality of a genuine leader that mean well for the people – a servant leader.

While in the House of Assembly, she worked tirelessly to ensure that her people did not miss out as every government programme meant for the benefit of the people was given to them. It is on record that the late governor Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa while commissioning some of her projects confessed that what was on ground was more than what the state government could provide to its citizens. She did all she could to carry her people along on government programmes, by lobbying and giving out her meagre resources. Hence, Zangon Kataf constituency was well informed through Esther Abba. No wonder, besides her contribution while in the House of Assembly, Mrs Esther Abba did all she could and fully carried women and the youths of the constituency along – the constituents really enjoyed her tenure. Today, she is enjoying massive support from the people especially at the grassroots, people from Zangon Kataf and Jaba local government areas are in their large number expressing their support to Esther Abba in her aspiration to represent them in the House of Representatives to take the people to greater heights.

Esther Abba means well for her people as she has a blueprint that if elected into the House of Representatives, she will strictly unfold. She said, “I earnestly wish to bring a different narrative that will make the people know that they truly have a representative that really cares about their well-being. The people desire the best treatment from their representative for a better understanding of what is taking place at the National Assembly and what they stand to gain in the democratic process in the country. I really want to leave a legacy that cannot be surpassed by any representative after me.”

According to her, there are different ways to engage the people for a better and harmonious relationship and by extension, ensure peaceful coexistence among the diverse people thereby ensuring a healthy environment for the realisation of the people’s potential. “We have to engage one another and genuinely accommodate one another for a better society and prosperous future of the land”.

Esther Abba knows the feelings of the rural people and since joining politics in the 1990s, she has not hesitated to relate well with the rural people on different occasions. This cordial relationship has endeared to the people that wherever her name is mentioned, people talk good of her because as a mother she understands the feelings of the rural people and caters for their welfare. God has given Esther Abba the ability to handle people without much problems, the reality is that one hardly hears any bad news about her because she is a mother indeed.

The Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency needs the likes of Esther Abba to usher in a new lease of life and introduce what is lacking in carrying the people along in all spheres of life.It is only in Esther Abba that you see a real politician that understands the feelings of the people with a view to finding lasting solution to their problems and bringing smiles to many faces.

I, therefore, call on the good people of Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency of Kaduna state to give Esther Abba a chance to represent them at the green chamber of the National Assembly. As a mother, grassroots politician, she has what it takes to give the constituency an exemplary leadership and set the space for others to emulate in years to come.

Instructively, when the aspirant went to purchase her nomination form for the House of Representatives and her declaration at Zonkwa, the headquarters of Zangon Kataf local government area of her good intention to further serve her people, the occasions witnessed a mammoth crowd. People from all walks of life came to identify with the grassroots politician of our time and personally support what they believe is all the people of Zangon Kataf and Jaba direly need to benefit from the dividends of democracy that has eluded them for long.

The Honourable Esther Abba’s project to the National Assembly is gathering momentum every passing day with people coming to identify and be part of the noble programme they truly believe will lead the constituency to the promised land. It is indeed a project to be part of.

Biliyok writes from Kaduna, Kaduna state.