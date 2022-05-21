2023: ZLP moves to change party’s name

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) is considering a name change for inclusiveness.

ZLP national chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu, disclosed this, Friday, while briefing journalists, on the outcome of the party’s NEC meeting in Abuja.

Nwanyanwu urged youths, women as well as people with disabilities to embrace the party’s free nomination forms to contest for various positions at the election.

The ZLP national chairman hinted that the party has concluded its congresses in most of the states, and would commence its primaries on May 27, 2022 with the state houses of Assembly nomination and conclude with the presidential primary on June 1.

He said, “We have held our congresses across the states, except in a few states, that we will soon conclude their own congresses. We are also ready with the primaries in line with the timetable published by INEC. Our primaries for the state assemblies wil commence on the 27th and terminate with the presidential primary on 1st of June where the presidential candidate will be unveiled.

“We are calling on the youth to use this window. This opportunity of free nomination for them, for women, for people living with disability to come and run on our platform.

“The ZLP NEC also considered tinkering with its name, changing its name to something that will be more accommodating. We have issue from people in the progressive bloc and conversatives who are progressives in their actions and dealings that they should be accommodated. And these are some of the challenges we have faced in this nomination process.

“We are coming up with a new name to accommodate all shades of opinion. This party Will grow and be better than what it is.

“We don’t want to leave any group behind. But everything must be hinged on the people. On the masses. It is not a question of having an ideology that will not protect the people. We will not lose sight of our ideology. We will not lose sight of our mission and vision”.

