2023: ZLP serves APC, PDP quit notice in Delta

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has elected a 37- year- old businessman, Mr. Emmanuel Okoh, as the Delta state governorship candidate ahead of 2023 election.

A total of 75 delegates from the 25 local government areas of the state voted him as the ZLP governorship flag bearer for 2023 general elections.

Chairman of the three-man committee, Emeka Nkwoala, said the aspirant was unopposed, adding that the delegates affirmed his candidacy with an overwhelming vote.

The primary election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

Mr Nkwoala said the aspirant went through screening, adding that in accordance with the constitution of the party and the Electoral Act, the delegates voted for him to fly the flag of the party to rescue Delta state.

“Our people are excited and we are confident that he would lead us to victory. He is a grassroots man and he connects very well with the people,” he said.

Speaking shortly after the delegates election, the candidate who hails from Ika North-East, the same local government with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said he has served quit notice to All Progressive Congress (APC) and People Democratic party (PDP) in the state.

