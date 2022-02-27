2023: Zone presidency to Middlebelt, Ayom beckons Buhari, APC

The Leader of Middlebelt Presidency agitations and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Moses Ayom, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party to reserve the presidential ticket for the Middlebelt.

Ayom who commended the President and the APC leadership for reserving the chairmanship seat for Middlebelt insisted that the party should for equity zone the Presidency to the Middlebelt.

Speaking with journalists, Ayom said the zoning of the 2023 presidency to Middlebelt was long overdue.

He said, “There is no better time than this period when President Buhari who has been known internationally and locally for his commitment to justice, equity, and fairness to do this”

Ayom called on President Muhammadu Buhari to in his usual fear of God, zone the Presidency ticket of the APC to Middlebelt.

He continued, “This will also prove to Nigerians that Buhari does not just preach justice, equity and fairness but practises it.

“Nigeria will recall that since independence, no Middlebelter has emerged as democratically elected President nor Vice President”.

He also commended the President for signing the Electoral Act to deepen democracy in Nigeria and put to rest the needless apprehensions from prophets of doom.