2023: Zone presidency to the south, SW leaders beg PDP

South West leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday asked the party to zone the party’s 2023 presidency to the Southern region of the country.

The South West PDP leaders stated this in a seven-point communiqué issued at the end of their extended zonal caucus meeting held at the Oyo State Government House in Ibadan.

According to the South-west PDP caucus, the call is in line with the Southern Governors Forum stand that the next president of the nation comes from the south.

PDP National Vice Chairman, Hon Olasoji Adagunodo while reading the communique disclosed that the South West PDP demanded that all dispute resolution mechanisms will be employed to unite members in the party.

“The South West Zone is in support of the Southern Governor’s forum that the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should come from the South”, he said.

Hon Adagunodo added, “we the PDP in the South West believe in the corporate existence and unity of Nigeria.The Unity of the South West is a non negotiable issue, to this end, we demand that all dispute resolution mechanisms should be on the front burner.”

He stressed that the party also called for fairness, justice and equity in the distribution of federal positions and appointments, adding that it would support all efforts geared towards national cohesion through equitable sharing of federal positions among the geopolitical zones.

The South West PDP caucus meeting was attended by Governor, Seyi Makinde, former Governors, Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun) and Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo) and former BOT Chair, Chief Olabode George, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, former deputy governor of Ekiti state, Professor Olusola Ekeka, PDP National Vice-chairman, Southwest, Olasoji Adaguodo, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, Senator Fadahunsi, Oyo State PDP chairman, Hon Dayo Ogungbenro.