2023: Zoning proponents cowards, ethnic jingoist – Onor

A governorship aspirant and senator representing Cross River Central,

Sandy Onor, has described proponents of zoning, mainly from the southern senatorial district of Cross River state, as ‘cowards and ethnic jingoist’.

Addressing journalists in Calabar, Monday, on the zoning controversy and his desire to turn things around positively for the people if elected, Senator Onor said, “Zoning has never, and I repeat, zoning has never been practised in our state since the advent of the current democratic experience in 1999.

“We cannot afford to sacrifice competence on the altar of zoning, as we prepare to choose a candidate for the governorship or any other election.

“Those who are promoting and spreading the message of zoning are either cowards who do not have what it takes to contest the party’s ticket under a free and fair process, or are ethnic jingoist who are only interested in misleading our people in pursuit of their very personal and selfish interests.

“That nobody or group of persons should divide our state and its people in the name of zoning.

“We are a people who share commonalities with deep historical roots and it would be thoroughly unfair for anybody to fan the embers of geo-ethnicity, just to satisfy their selfish ambition.”

He disclosed that he had been making visits to critical stakeholders and Cross River people in general adding that “In the course of the consultative visits, leaders of our party were united in their resolution that the contest is open for anybody who thinks he has what it takes to contest, no matter what part of the state the person comes from.”

He said the leaders were firm on competence and ability to perform, as reflected in the communiqué they issued.

Enumerating his blueprint, he said, “I will take deliberate steps to restore the tourism glories of our state and will pay specific attention to ecotourism, which of course, is unique to Cross River.

“The local government system will be resurrected and its full autonomy restored. Our people depend on this tier of government for survival. Under my watch, the dry bone called the local government system in our state will live again.

“Every responsible government has a duty to protect lives and property. Knowing how critical security is to every society, I will do everything to secure the lives, the people, their investments and all that we hold dear in this state.

“Our state was once known to be an oasis of peace and that was why investors and tourists thronged every part of the state. We will get back there.

“I will pay attention to our civil service system. Once upon a time, we used to have a vibrant civil service. We will get the civil service back to the path of growth and both active civil servants and retirees will feel it.”

