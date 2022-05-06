2023: Zoning retrogressive, unworkable, anti-democratic, NEF tells southern groups

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has warned “mischievous’ political groups in the South to desist from campaign of calumny aimed at discouraging politicians from the northern part from participating in the 2023 presidential election.

A statement issued Friday in Abuja by the director, publicity and advocacy of Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, noted that “the very vigorous campaigns by aspirants from every part of the South against each other ought to remind these elderly Nigerians that zoning is retrogressive, unworkable and anti-democratic.”

The statement read in part, “Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has observed attempts to heighten tension by some Southern socio-cultural groups determined to stampede Nigerians into subverting the foundational principles of the democratic process. These include the rights and freedoms of political parties to choose their candidates and for voters to choose their leaders in free and fair elections.

“While the real politicians are busy campaigning all over the country, out of the knowledge that all Nigerians must participate equally in the selection of candidates and voting for leaders in 2023, leaders of groups from the South are busy rehashing old threats and intimidating tactics in a bid to deny the northerner his right to vie for his party’s ticket and vote for the next President without limitations to his right to choose. their leaders in free and fair elections.

“NEF’s position has remained consistent. Our democracy will only grow if it respects its own basic rules, and excluding a part of the country from full participation in all aspects of the electoral process amounts to damage which the North will not accept. Our Forum encourages all aspirants and candidates to fully participate in all their parties’ activities.”

