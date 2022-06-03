2023: Zulum best presidential candidate for APC – Chieftain

Governor Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno state is the best presidential aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in upcoming presidential primaries.

A chieftain of the party in Zamfara state, Hon. Shehu Sulaiman Gusau, declared this in an interview with Blueprint on Friday.

He described Governor Zulum as “an exemplary leader” who sacrificed his life in saving the lives of the people of Borno state from the hands of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the national executive members of the party and the 36 state executives of APC to look inward while negotiating with all presidential aspirants and select Governor Zulum as the presidential candidate in the forthcoming primaries.

“It is only Governor Babagana Umar Zulum that can save Nigerians from the current insecurity challenges if emerges as president of this country on the platform of APC come 2023,” he said.

According to him, APC needs the right candidate such as Prof Zulum, in next year’s election.

He urged all presidential aspirants to resolve their issues amicably and give Governor Zulum the mandate for the development and success of the party come 2023.

“I am appealing to the national working committee of the APC, all presidential aspirants as well as President Muhammadu Buhari to give the governor of Borno state the mandate in the forthcoming APC primaries for peace, unity and progress of the APC.”

He also urged members and supporters of the party to remain law-abiding during the upcoming presidential primaries and beyond.

“I want to use the opportunity to appeal to our teeming APC supporters in the country to always be good citizens and respect rules of law wherever they found themselves for the progress of our great party APC.”

