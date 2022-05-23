2023primary: Tinubu visits, woos Yobe APC delegates

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sunday, visited Yobe state to woo the state party delegates ahead of party primaries scheduled to hold coming weekend.

Tinubu was received by Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, at the Government House Damaturu.

He later proceeded to the state Banquet Hall where he discussed with the state party leaders as well as delegates about his mission.

He said: “Nigerian needs a president like me who can see value in your land, who can see commodity exchange.”

Tinubu stated that Nigeria needs marketing board in order to establish the commodity exchange to guaranty price control to the farmers.

“As president, I will commit myself to the growth and provision of our country’s independence.

“All those play boys and guys, there is plenty of land, if we recruit and train them. Anybody can use AK 47. Not everybody can operate tractor for farming and harvesting.

“We will equip our military base here to guaranty safety of lives and safety of our people.

Tinubu sought the delegates’ support, saying “What do I want? I want your votes,” he said.

