2024 Olympics qualifiers: 15 foreign pros hit Abuja for Guinea Bissau cracker

Officials have disclosed that they expect as many as 15 foreign-based pros to hit Abuja for a 2024 Olympic playoff against Guinea.

The first leg of the Olympics playoffs will be staged at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja next Wednesday.

“The foreign pros will begin to arrive between Wednesday and Thursday,” a top team official informed SCORENigeria.

This match was originally scheduled for Ibadan, but the pitch there was not approved by CAF and so it was moved to Abuja.

Coach Salisu Yusuf has been putting the players from the domestic leagues called up for the final qualifier to the U23 AFCON to be hosted by Morocco.

Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 on aggregate to reach this round, while Guinea walked over Uganda.

