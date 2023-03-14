2025 AFCON: CAF to inspect Nigeria, Benin Republic, others

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will visit Nigeria and Benin Republic between March 31 and April 2nd to inspect facilities for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria and Benin Republic have put up a joint bid to co-host Africa’s flagship soccer event.

The CAF team is expected to inspect stadia, training facilities, hotels and other important facilities that will ensure smooth running of the competition.

Morocco, Algeria and Zambia are the countries who have submitted bid to host the biennial event.

Guinea were originally scheduled to host the competition but were stripped of the right due to inadequacy and speed of progress in preparations.

It would be recalled that Nigeria co-hosted the AFCON in 2000 with Ghana.

