2026 FIFA World Cup: 9 teams to represent Africa

FIFA have announced that the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and USA with an increased African participation of nine teams in a new 48-team format.

Africa was represented by five teams at the last World Cup in Qatar last year with the Super Eagles missing out in the huge football feast in the desert.

Europe will now have 16 teams from 13, Asia eight, South America six, Central and North America six and Oceania one.

Other highlights of the new World Cup include –104 matches, 48 teams, 12 groups of four teams.

Top 2 teams in each group plus 8 best third-placed sides advance.

