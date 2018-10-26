2,032 Corps members sworn-in in Anambra

No fewer than 2,032 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

were yesterday sworn in for 2018 Batch C Orientation Course in

Anambra.

Kehinde Aremu, coordinator of the NYSC in the state, made the

disclosure during the oath taking ceremony at the Umunya Temporary

Orientation Camp, Oyi council area.

Aremu said the number was made up of 986 males and 1,046 females.

He said the corps members would be deployed to rural and hard to reach

areas of the state to complement government’s effort in sustaining

educational and health facilities provided in those places.

The coordinator said the corps members would be served with the full

bouquet of the orientation course, including discipline and skill

trainings.

He congratulated the new corps members for being part of those

mobilised for the national service and urged them to adhere to the

camp rules.

In his speech, Governor Willie Obiano welcomed the newly sworn-in

corps members to the state and urged them to take advantage of the

opportunities in Anambra.

Obiano, represented by the Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, said they

should contribute positively to the development of Anambra so that

they could proudly lay claim of being part of the history of Anambra’s

greatness.

He said corps members’ welfare and security would remain the priority

of his administration, while assuring that efforts were still on to

complete the permanent orientation site.

“You must avail yourselves of the lectures and other activities which

have been carefully packaged to make you useful to yourself, community

and humanity,” he said.