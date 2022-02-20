2,038 lives lost to air crashes from 1969 to 2022 in Nigeria-AIB

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB-N) has revealed that from the year 1969 to 2022, a total of 2,038 (1,996 on board passengers and 42 on ground) lives have been lost to air crashes in Nigeria.

The commissioner / CEO of AIB-N, Akin Olateru, who stated this in Abuja said the industry regulators and relevant authorities are committed to offering significant support but even more so to preventing the recurrence of these incidents.

Olateru who noted this at the press briefing on the International Day for the commemoration of the Air crash victims and their families, further said though air transportation devastating, it is still the safest and quickest.

On economic benefits, he said the air travel contributes to sustainable development and has brought countries closer together, opening opportunities which were once limited to the imagination.

He also said aviation provides the only rapid worldwide transportation network and is a major contributor to global economic prosperity which makes it an indispensable means of transport.

On family assistance, he said in 1998, during the 32nd Session of the Assembly, ICAO considered and acknowledged the subject of aircraft accident victims and their families.

According to him, the aim was to ensure that the mental, physical and spiritual well-being of victims involved in civil aviation accidents, and their families, are considered and accommodated by ICAO and its Member States in accordance with ICAO’s policies and guidelines amongst others.

He further explained that in 2001, ICAO issued the guidance on assistance to aircraft accident victims and their families. Subsequently, in 2013, the ICAO Policy on assistance to aircraft accident victims and their families was published and accompanied by a manual.

Also, representing the families of air crash victims , Mr Eric Briggs lauded the initiative by AIB-N for families and victims of air crashes saying that the families will be happy that the Federal Government and airline operators are concerned .

He said before now, timeliness of crucial details for families is so unsettling but with the new initiatives, families can now get details and information of victims of air crashes.