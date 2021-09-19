21-year-old suspected armed robber arrested in Ogun

A 21-year-old armed robbery suspect, Nnamdi Omeka has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command while carrying out robbery operation.

The arrest was contained in a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to Blueprint Sunday

The suspect, according to the statement, was arrested following a distress call received by the Dpo Sango divisional headquarters that a two man armed robbery gang were attacking one Rasaq Hamed at Ile pupa Iloye area of Sango Ota in order to dispossess him of his car.

Upon the information, the Dpo Sango Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai quickly mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene.

On getting to the scene, the robbers who were shooting sporadically took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and one of them was arrested with the help of members of the community, while the other one escaped.

Four live cartridges and one expended cartridge was recovered from the suspects

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang.

He also directed that the arrested suspect be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

