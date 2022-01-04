215MW Kudenda power station for commissioning soon – Minister

The 215MW Kudenda power station in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, which has reached 80% completion, will be commissioned soon, the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, has assured.

The turbine power station, which was designed to use both gas and diesel, was initiated by late president Umaru Yar’ Adua but started by former president Goodluck Jonathan only to be abandoned towards the twilight of that administration despite nearing completion.

It was conceived to serve the Kaduna industrial zone, the Kaduna metropolis and environ.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the facility in the company of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state, the Minister said the present administration is worried about the power generation hovering around 5,000MW, noting that efforts are in top gear to quickly increase it to 7,000MW, then 11,000 MW before finally reaching 25,000MW in a few years.

He said the major challenge faced by electricity in Nigeria was poor transmission of power generated, while stating that government is doing everything possible to harvest the generated power, transmit them and generally improve electricity supply across the country.

“This power station project started in 2012 and it has reached over 80% completion before work stalled, now we are trying to revive it. There are four partners and we are discussing with them to see how we can complete the project and bring it on stream. It would be powered by diesel first before the supply of gas because it uses dual source of power.

“This year is year of delivery, the present situation we are in is not good enough, we have to improve. The power generated has been 5,000MW for a long time, it would be going down without investment which is why we are having system collapse, we had 15 or 16 year back, last year it was only two system collapse.

“Within six months, you will see the electricity of this country improve. The Siemens which is an agreement struck between Nigeria and Germany will come on stream, there are 10 massive transformers to be deployed all round the country in specific locations. We also deployed 175 mobile substations some greenfield, some brownfield, which are going to construct.

“This is 215MW, we have lots of them; Gurara Dam with 30MW, Zungeru with 700MW, Kashimbila has given 40MW to the grid, Dadinkowa also 40MW. We will increase energy. I was in Katsina on new year day January 1 to inspect the windmill which will produce 10MW and a 330KVA transmission line to Kano,” he said.

The Minister lamented that many of the power facilities were allowed to become moribund, but he said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will do everything possible to bring them back to live and ensure that stable electricity without power outages reaches every household.