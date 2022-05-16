219 benefit from Zakat foundation medical outreach in Osun

The Zakat and Sadaqat foundation has treated 219 people for different ailments in Inisa, Odootin local government of Osun state.



The foundation also distributed deworm tablets to over 250 children while over 430 people benefitted from various materials like clothes, shoes, gasoline stoves, women’s handbags and electronics distributed.



The beneficiaries of medical treatment were tested and given drugs of different kinds according to their ailments.



The Admin Officer of Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation in Osun, Mallam Olaoye Moshood, explained that the foundation is making efforts to redistribute wealth in obedience to the command of Allah.



According to him, redistribution of wealth was established by Allah to eradicate poverty in society.



He explained that the foundation collects donations of different kinds for the have and redistributes them to the have-nots to alleviate the suffering of the people.



“Zakat is the third pillar of Islam which is meant to alleviate the suffering of people. We also want to let people know their health status and support them on it, and uncover the covered beauty of Islam.



“To redistribute wealth has been established in Islam and that is the purpose of Zakat,” he added.

