21m Nigerians living with hepatitis – Omotosho

About 21 million Nigerians are living with viral hepatitis without knowing that they are infected, President of Hepatitis Zero Nigerian Commission & Representative of African Union (AU), Dr. Mike Omotosho has said.

At a press briefing to mark the World Hepatitis Day 2020 in Jabi, Abuja, Monday, Dr. Omotosho said the level of knowledge of viral hepatitis remains low and it kills more people than the dreaded coronavirus.

He stated further that those infected are at great risk of severe and fatal complications and there is the likelihood that they will spread the virus to others.

He said: “In Nigeria, there is a strong relationship between HBV infection and various forms of Chronic Liver Disease (CLD), including chronic hepatitis, liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

“Overall, the risk factors in Nigeria include local circumcision, local uvulectomy, and scarification on the body, tribal marks, surgical procedures, body piercing, delivery at home and receiving blood transfusion.”

He stated that eliminating hepatitis by 2030 as contained in the SDGs, will require enduring innovation, better access to medicines, and improved health services. He added that WHO’s new recommendation is that everybody should have access to hepatitis C testing and curative treatment and also that global health communities should come together to officially begin moving towards the elimination of viral hepatitis by 2030.

Dr. Omotosho quoted the Federal Ministry of Health as saying that Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest burden of viral hepatitis with a prevalence of 11% of Hepatitis B and 2.2% of Hepatitis C. He added that across the country, the male to female distribution varies and children are not spared. He said cases of viral hepatitis are most commonly found among the age group of 21 to 40 years.

He said: “The Global Hepatitis Eradication Initiative as a commission is therefore dedicated to a vision of a hepatitis free world through advocacy, screening, prophylaxis and treatment. The commission is present in 196 countries around the world, including Nigeria where the project is driven by the Hepatitis Zero Nigerian Commission.

The Director of Special Duties and State Operations of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs. Mette Edekobi, said the agency will bring awareness of the danger constituted by hepatitis to Nigerians.

The Director of National Aides and STI programme (NASC), Dr. Akudu Ikpeasu also said there is a policy document to ensure prevention of the disease and ensure improvement of blood screening.