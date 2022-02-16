22 kidnapped, as Police nab 2 bandits who amputate captive

Bandits launched an attack on Idon town in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state in the early hours of Wednesday kidnapping 22 people, while injuring four others.

This was just as Kaduna state Police Command disclosed said that its men on Tuesday arrested two notorious bandits who amputate their captive around Sabon Gaya Village Chikun local government, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Though the Police did not comment on the kidnap of the 22 persons in Kajuru, but a credible source in the area said the criminals came calling at about 12:30 am Wednesday when the unsuspecting locals were fast asleep, shooting sporadically, breaking doors and windows causing people to flee into the forest.

“We don’t know how they came but we just hear them shooting, breaking doors and windows. They came at about 12:30 early in the morning,” the source said.

Supervisory Councilor of Administration, Finance and Health, Kajuru local government area of the state, Bala Jonathan gave the names of the abducted and injured persons. “After the attack, the following people were abducted; Justina Joseph, Mary Joseph, Rejoice Joseph, Stephen Joseph Samson Ladan, Christiana David, Boniface David, Helen Aminu, Mirabel Aminu, Precious Philemon, Nelson Philemon, Christian Philemon.

“Others are Yosi Gabriel, Stephen Clement, Jinkai Musa, Derrick Obadiah, Daniel David, Paul David, Istifanus Peter, Miracle Matthew, Jesse Charles and Favour Daniel. The four injured persons were David Maigaya, Micah Musa, Josephine Matthew and Marshall Musa.”

Both the Kaduna State Police Command and the state Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs were yet to make official statements on the kidnapping as at the time of filing this report.

Speaking on the arrest, Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna state Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said in a statement that, “on the 15th February, 2022 the Command’s Operatives attached to Toll Gate Division alongside civilian JTF acted on credible intelligence and succeeded in apprehending two notorious kidnappers who are on the wanted list of many security agencies.

“The criminal elements were apprehended around Sabon Gaya village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna state. The suspects were identified by one of their victim who had his hand amputated by the said criminals while in their captivity on the 8th February 2022.

“However, preliminary investigation so far reveals the identity of the bandits as Dini Samaila a.k.a Yellow 15yrs and Musa Bature. The suspects have since confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities around Sabon Gaya and Kaduna –Abuja road. Effort is currently geared towards recovering their operating logistics as well as a possible arrest of their accomplices to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command is calling on all communities to be partners in ensuring that all security agencies get their maximum cooperation in stemming the activities of these marauding armed bandits,” ASP Jalige said.