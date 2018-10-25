22 killed 44 injured in Sunday crisis in Kaduna – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has said 22 persons lost their

lives during last Sunday crisis that rocked the metropolis, while 44

others sustained injuries with several properties worth millions of

naira damaged within the city.

The governor however vowed to enforce the various existing laws that

impose costs on communities that permit violence in their midst, in

order to stem intermittent crises in Kaduna state.

El-Rufai, who issued the warning in an address during the emergency

meeting of the State Council of Chiefs yesterday, stated that the

provisions of the Riots Damage Laws of 1958, the Collective Damage Law

of 1915 and the Peace Preservation Law of 1917, will henceforth be

enforced to impose on community members the cost of repairs of damage

arising from crises.

He said, “These laws impose on communities that permit violence in

their midst, obliging community members to be charged and levied

monies for the costs of repairing damage done during episodes of

violence. We will provide details of the enforcement of these extant

laws.”

El Rufai warned royal fathers that, “in situations of unrests, it is

common for traditional rulers to disclaim any control over unruly

youths. It is an excuse we can no longer accept. Where significant

sections of a community disdain the counsel or authority of their

traditional ruler, it imperils the rationale for keeping the

traditional institution and the occupant of the office.”

The governor, who traced the genesis of crises in Kaduna state, said

ethno-religious clash first occurred in Kasuwan Magani in 1980, adding

that “since then, it appears that a constituency has developed which

believes that violence pays, and is convinced that violence has no

consequences for the perpetrators.

