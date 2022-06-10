23 athletes discovered as KAA grassroots athletics competition ends

The maiden 2022 Kaduna state U-17 Grassroots Talent Hunt Athletics Competition has discovered 23 budding talents, the Kaduna State Athletics Association (KAA) has said Prospective talents from the Zaria and Kaduna zones participated at the competition held on Friday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

The PRO Nigerian Athletics Coaches Association, Felix Osiebe, told sports writers that though athletes from Kafanchan Zone were absent, that did not detract from the colourful tourney.

“We had athletes from two zones, Kafanchan athletes didn’t come because of the distance but athletes came from Zaria and Kaduna zones. We discovered 23 outstanding athletes. But we have some that distinguished themselves, like Joachim Joseph who is just 10 years old from Flying Horse Athletics Club Sabon Tasha, who won 100m and 200m sprint in the U-13 B Male Category.

“We also have Jotham Eliagwu who won won the 100m and 200m U-13 Male Category, then Blessing George who won the 100m and 200m double sprint in the U-13 B Female Category,” he said.

Joachim Joseph told sports journalists that his success came about because he trains everyday.

“I want to be an international athlete and win Olympic gold in the future. I thank my mum, dad and coaches for the support they have been giving me,” he said.

Jotham Elaigwu, from Coach Felix Academics and Sports Foundation, said he has been winning races from primary school.

“I was always finishing first. I only finished fifth once when I ran with my seniors, I broke down in tears but the coaches comforted me and I took the opportunity as it came today. I appreciates my parents for encouraging me,” he said.

For 12 years old Blessing George, from Coach George Foundation Zaria, winning the 100m and 200m U-13 B Category female gold medals was as a result of her determination.

“I was determined to run well and I won. It’s my first time of winning and by God’s grace I will keep winning,” she said.

Coach Felix assured that a tab would be kept on those discovered to groom them to become world beaters that would make the state and NIgeria proud.

