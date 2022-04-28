23 corps members to repeat service in Anambra – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Anambra state, Thursday, said 23 corps members that served in the state would repeat their service year while five others were given extension of service.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Blessing Ekene Iruma, who disclosed this at Washington Memorial Grammar School Onitsha, during the passing out ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ (stream11) corps members, adviced those who defaulted to turn a new leaf.

According to Iruma, 2701 corps members successfully concluded their service year and were issued with discharge certificates at the various local government NYSC offices across the 21 local government area of the state.

“My dear corps members, as you go forward in life, I urge you to shun corruption and sharp practices, internet fraud, get-rich-quick syndrome and other vices that can only destroy your lives. Remember that God rewards decency and hard work. NYSC as scheme will stop at nothing to recognize and celebrate hardwork and acomplishments, be it academic, entrepreneurial and innovativeness.

“I am aware of the usual fear of unemployment that grips some unprepared ones but the scheme has prepared you with skills and funding options for post service challenges. Endeavour to remain focused and relevant at all times. I therefore charge you to step into the outside world with confidence and the Almighty God will definitely bless the work of your hands if you are diligent,” she stated.

The corps members further extended the congratulatory messages from the Director General of NYSC, Major General Shaibu Ibrahim, and that of the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to the discharged corps members, and prayed for their emancipation in the labour market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

