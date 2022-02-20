23 teams partake in President Beach Volleyball

As the 2022 President Beach Volleyball Cup served off in Kaduna on Saturday, 23 teams comprising 15 male and eight female teams from across the country are battling for honour at the tourney.

The male teams include, Kada Kings, Sokoto, GG Spikers, Defenders, Nigerian Customs, Nigerian Correctional Services and Omiguard.

Others are, Equity Kebbi, Gbemisi, Boro Utd Kaduna, UCEM Enugu, Nile University Abuja, Anister Plateau, NSCDC and NIgeria Immigration.

The female teams are, Correctional Service, Anister Plateau, NSCDC, NIgeria Customs, Adamawa Queens, NIgeria Immigration, FCT and KADA Queens.

The competition features senior male and female category, as well as U-19 boys and girls category.

The annual competition which served off February 19 will end on 23rd of February at the Beach courts of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.