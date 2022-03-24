24 hrs to APC Convention, Buhari drops crucial hint for party members 

With some 24 hours to the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, stakeholders have been advised to avoid any squabble that could jeopardise the party’s chances in the 2023 general elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the admonition Thursday while receiving the National Assembly lawmakers elected on the APC platform at the State House.

He reminded them that the proximity of the election dates set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would not allow for any acrimony that could constitute a cog in the wheel of the party’s progress.

Buhari said all positions should be harmonized with a bigger picture of winning elections and providing good governance.

“As you all know, the National Convention of our party, which we have committed to, is holding on the 26th March, 2022. And we cannot afford to do anything that will jeopardize the chances of the party in the 2023 General Elections. The limited time frame of the INEC time table does not permit us any room for delay or further squabbling. We must therefore in the light of this reality consistently keep our eyes on the ball and refuse any distraction.

“A critical segment of our national democratic process is the National Assembly. Being representatives of our people from all over the country, the National Assembly especially the 9th Assembly has exhibited commitment to a peaceful democratic process in its conduct and utmost maturity in its relationship with other arms of government. I commend you, the leadership for this success.

“Distinguished Senators and Honorable Members, we have an obligation to conduct the upcoming convention in a manner that not only fortifies the unity of our party but also improves the prospects of our electoral fortunes in the 2023 general elections. You have an important role to play in ensuring that this happens,” he said.

Zoning

On sharing of party offices based on zoning, President Buhari told the lawmakers that a zoning template was produced and adopted by the party after wide consultations in order to ensure the leadership was reflective of the diversity in unity while representing various dynamic interests.

“It is imperative that we adhere to that template,” he noted, adding: “The time available to us is limited and I therefore enjoin you to collaborate with the various stakeholders within and outside your respective states and zones to agree to work together and harmoniously in electing into the allotted positions appropriately, as stipulated in the provided template. This will not only produce a smooth process and limit friction but will enhance the image of the party positively and strengthen our over-all position of dominance in the political space.”

The president said he met with the governors and the party national chairmanship aspirants Wednesday to reiterate the need to go into the convention with a united front.

“It is the same reason why I invited you today. We should all do our part to ensure the success of this convention. This will fortify us for the campaigns ahead of us,” he further said.

The APC lawmakers were led to the meeting by Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawal and Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

Consensus best – Sule

In a related development, Nasarawa state Governor Abdullahi Sule has said consensus remains the best way if the ruling party is to fully prepare ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor, who is also chairman publicity sub-committee of the convention, also cited the need for unity and a peaceful national convention as reasons President Buhari and governors on the platform of the party opted for consensus.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s national secretariat Thursday in Abuja, Governor Sule said the APC governors were now more united and would go into the convention as one united family.

The governor said: “As I mentioned earlier, we have been driven towards a consensus arrangement so that we can have a very peaceful convention after which most of the political activities will begin which will lead to the success of the party at most of the elections that we are going to have next year by the grace of God.

“We also want to inform you that the major caucuses of this party, we have been meeting in order to discuss most of the grey areas and resolve them and so far again so good all the governors had been inspired yesterday (Wednesday).

“We actually had a meeting with Mr. President where some grey areas were resolved and the governors are now united more than you can ever think. We are going as a united front into this convention.

“We also look forward actually to a convention that is going to signify our unity and our strength as we come together to face the election next year.”

Policy conference

Meanwhile, a policy conference tagged “Consolidating Democracy: Scorecard, impact and the road ahead” is slated for Friday (today).

Secretary of the Pre-Convention Committee and Director General Nigeria Orientation Agency Dr. Garba Abari said this in Abuja Thursday.

He said the overall objective of the conference was to position APC thought leaders and sector experts to deliberate on its current and future policy direction of the party.

He said the conference would also provide a reform agenda which the party would drive over the next phase of its administration building on the current achievements, including the outcomes for state and local governments.

Abari said the conference would further seek to address various segments around governance, economy and social environment with the aim to re-enkindle investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy.

The specific objectives, he said, include; “review the performance of APC-controlled national and sub-national governments, analyse introspective pathways towards mapping the future to bridge the gaps and unlock the productive potential of the country, discuss the approaches required towards achieving an inclusive and coherent policy trajectory for the party in government and harmonise a sustainable implementation agenda with the implementation framework as a follow-up to existing plans, policies, programmes and projects.

“The APC Policy Conference will be structured into different panel discussions that will focus on core thematic areas as follows: economy, governance, and human development. This will enable resource persons and participants to create a central spine that holds the party’s development agenda since 2015.”

Among the expected participants include; President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad, Speaker House of Representatives Gbajabiamila , chairman and members of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). governors, among others.