24 killed in Niger auto crash

At least 24 passengers travelling from Zaria to Lagos Monday died in an auto crash involving a truck carrying 87 people at Etsuworo village, Kutigi area of Niger state.

Blueprint learnt that the accident occurred Monday night at about 10,10pm along Bida – Mokwa road.

The Sector Commander, Niger state of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kumar Tsukwan confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna. He added that his men responded to the scene within eight minutes of receiving the report of the crash.

He stated that the truck was carrying 84 people including 74 males, 6 females and 7 children before it was involved in an accident. He added that 45 people sustained injuries including 39 males , 3 females and 3 children while 10 others survived without injuries.

He said the victims were evacuated to general hospital, Kutigi, for prompt medical attention while the corpses were taken to the mortuary at Kutigi and obstruction was cleared on the road,” he said.

