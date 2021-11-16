24-year male corps member missing in Ebonyi



Ebonyi state police command Tuesday announced the disappearance of one Victor Omah, a male corps member serving in the state.



The corps member was said to have left the house on November 9, 2021 to an unknown destination but never returned.



In a statement signed and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah said the corps members room mate, Ujah Innocent reported the case alongside Mr Mordi Onoche an NYSC Inspector In-charge of Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State.



The statement reads, “Ebonyi State Police Command wishes to inform the General Public that on 11th November 2021 at about 01:57 pm one VICTOR OMAH ‘M’ age 24yrs, a serving corps member with Agency for Mass Literacy located along old Enugu/Abakaliki Road by Presbyterian Church Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki, and a native of Adekafane Ugwolawo in Ofu L.G.A of Kogi State, was declared missing by his roommate one UJAH INNOCENT ‘M’ in the company of Mr MORDI ONOCHE an NYSC Inspector In-charge of Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State.



“Mr Ujah Innocent stated further that on 09th November 2021 by 6 pm the victim left their lodge at National Association Of Catholic-Church Corps Members (NACC) Family House Behind Hope-in Hotel Presco Junction, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to an unknown destination and has not returned till date.



“The Command has disseminated the information through its control room and other Police Formations within the Command, while efforts are being intensified to trace the missing person. He is dark in complexion, 5ft tall, speaks Igala Dialect and English language fluently, and has no tribal mark.



” All efforts made to trace VICTOR OMAH as at the time of this publication proved abortive. The Command, therefore, implores members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts to please report at the nearest Police Station or call the NYSC Inspector through GSM No. 08058133173 and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on 08064944617″.

