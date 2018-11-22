2,448 corps members undergo training in Abuja camp

A total of 2,446 corps members, comprising of 1,329 males and 1,119 females, were yesterday sworn-in to undergo three weeks orientation course in the 2018 Batch “C” Stream 2 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The event, which took place at the NYSC FCT Permanent Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja, had in attendance, the Minister of the FCT; Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello, Secretary FCT Social Development Secretariat and Chairman NYSC FCT Governing Board; Barrister Iyabode Amanda Pam, NYSC FCT Coordinator, Mr Ballama Bello, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello, said that it was the statutory responsibility of government to invest massively in the future of Nigeria by giving teeming youths the best NYSC orientation and empowering them accordingly.

Represented by the Director Finance and Administration of FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hajia Safia Umar, Bello said that, as FCT Minister, he was always happy to receive invitation to declare open any NYSC orientation program, especially with the knowledge of the importance and critical roles youths play in the development of the country and the FCT in particular.

“The invitation to the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch “C” Stream 2 corps members was rather sudden, yet I consider it quite unique and a worthy call to duty that must not be ignored. As leader of the good people of this Centre of Unity, I heartily congratulate and welcome the successful corps members to the FCT.

“The FCTA and the NYSC management undertake to treat your voluntary determination to be part of the process of rebuilding and uniting this nation as a sacrifice that must be accorded due nourishment and preservation. You are the gig of our corporate strategy for peace, unity and accelerated development of the FCT in particular and the country at large.”

Speaking earlier, the NYSC FCT Coordinator, Mr Ballama Bello, said that the FCT NYSC has deployed both human and material resources to avert any threats to a peaceful and successful exercise and implored the corps members to adhere to rules governing the camp.

