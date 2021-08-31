25 days after, Zamfara speaker’s father, mother, 4 others still in captivity

Three weeks after the father of the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magarya, step mother and four others were abducted by bandits at Magarya town in Zurmi Local Government Council of Zamfara state yet to regain freedom.

Investigation conducted by our correspondent gathered that the father of the speaker was kidnapped by the a notorious kingpin popularly known as Turji who terrorizes the whole of Zamfara North senatorial zone comprising Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji and Zurmi local government councils.

Blueprint also gathered that the father of the speaker Alhaji Mu’azu Abubakar Magarya who is also the district Head of Magarya town alongside his wife and four others have been in captivity since 5th August.

However, a day after abduction of his father, Magarya has lamented how armed bandits with sophisticated weapons launched three different attacks in his home town Magarya in three months.

The speaker who spoke through the director- general Press Affairs and Public Relations, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura in a statement said, no live was lost but the entire Palace of his father was damaged in the course of gaining entrance into the Palace of the village Head.

Hon. Magarya further revealed that during the attacks, villagers were highly terrified by the incident that forced them to look for safety which also pave way for the terrorists to have a field day.

“This is the third time in the last three months bandicts forced themselves to the town and caused serious havoc to the locals by killing innocent people burning foodstuffs and rustling of unspecified number of cattles”. He said.

According to finding by our correspondent gathered that in their reaction, all members of the state assembly last week was said to be suspended all forms of their plenery session until the father of the speaker and his family have been rescued safely and unharmed.