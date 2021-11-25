25 escape death as truck, buses crash in Anambra

At least 25 persons escaped death in a multiple crash involving three vehicles along Nteje-Awka road by Abba junction, Dunukofia Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occured Thursday afternoon when a Truck driver with reg. ENU 518YS wrongfully overtook, left his lane, and rammed into the oncoming vehicles on a single carriage way and crashed. Others affected were a bus with Reg. No: BUU 72 ZL and Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg. No: AGU 289 ZL.

Confirming the report, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Anambra State Command, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, said that none died but eight persons were injured while 17 others came out of the vehicles unhurt.

Irelewuyi, represented by the Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Ms Margaret Onabe, however, noted that injured victims had been taken to an undisclosed hospital just as FRSC personnel on ground had controlled traffic caused by the obstruction.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi wishes the injured victims quick recovery. He urged motoring public to give full concentration to driving and also ensure the road is clear before overtaking. Taffic rules and regulations must be obeyed always,” he stated.

